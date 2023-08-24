Kuwait lifts ban on hiring expats for 773 vacancies

This move comes as part of the ongoing workforce adjustments.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th August 2023 5:50 pm IST
Kuwait: The Kuwait Civil Service Commission (CSC) has recently lifted the ban on hiring non-Kuwaiti individuals for a total of 773 vacancies in the Ministry of Health (MoH), local media reported.

The ban was placed on a range of roles, as it allocated 46 jobs for doctors, 708 jobs for nursing staff, 13 jobs for technicians, and six for pharmacists.

As per a report by the Arabic daily Al-Anba, CSC has provided clear instructions to the Ministry of Health on the timing of filling these vacancies.

They advised that these posts should not be filled until the legal period for settling the leave balance of outgoing staff has ended.

In addition, the CSC stressed on the importance of maintaining these job slots within the budget of the Ministry of Health for the next financial year.

