Kuwait, Qatar ban Tamil star Vijay’s film ‘Beast’, here’s why

The much-awaited Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s new film ‘Beast’, which hit the screens worldwide on Wednesday, April 13, has been banned in Kuwait and Qatar for depicting Muslim characters as terrorists.

‘Beast’ has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and it features Thalapathy Vijay as a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent with Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chack, Yogi Babu, Aparna Das, Sathish, and Redin Kingsley in supporting roles.

As per the local media reports from the two Gulf countries, the film depicts Muslim characters as terrorists. It is also believed that the reason may be due to the anti-Pakistan sentiment in the film.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and said the film was banned by Kuwait’s Ministry of Information.

In a tweet, Bala speculated that the film’s portrayal of Pakistan and scenes depicting Islamists as terrorists could be the reason behind it being banned.

#Beast is banned by the Ministry of Information in #Kuwait



Reason could be Portrayal of Pak, Terrorists or Violence



Recently Indian Movies #Kurup and #FIR were banned in #Kuwait



Of late, #Kuwait Censor is becoming very strict in GCC compared to other countries in the region — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 5, 2022

Beast trailer

Beast has reportedly been cleared for release in UAE, Oman, and Bahrain but has been censored in Saudi Arabia.

This is not the first time that an Indian film got banned in Gulf countries. Earlier Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Kurup’ and Vishnu Vishal’s ‘FIR’ too had been banned for similar reasons.