Kuwait reaffirms position on ending Israeli occupation in Palestine

Kuwait: The state of Kuwait has once again reaffirmed it support at the UN for the ending of the Israeli occupation of all the occupied Palestinian territories, the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reported.

This came in a statement before the Fourth Committee of the General Assembly on Friday, the country’s diplomatic attache of the permanent delegation to the United Nations (UN), Mohammed Al-Sawagh, during the discussion of the decolonisation clause.

Also Read Gaza: Thousands rally against wave of Israeli violence on Palestinians

Al-Sawagh, said that the Kuwait stresses its firm and supportive stance on the principle of enabling peoples to have the right to self-determination, which is one of the most important principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations (UN).

He indicated that this comes as the only solution to reach a lasting, comprehensive and just peace in accordance with the relevant Security Council resolutions, the principle of land for peace, the road map, and the Arab Peace Initiative.

تغطية صحفية: دولة الكويت تجدد على موقفها الثابت بشأن ضرورة إنهاء الاحتلال لكل الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة، وحصول الشعب الفلسطيني على حقوقه السياسية، بما في ذلك حقه في تقرير المصير. — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 15, 2022

Kuwait uses international platforms to express its firm positions in support of the rights of the Palestinian people, condemnation of the occupation and rejection of normalization.

With the launch of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last month, the violations of the Israeli occupation were considered a headline for Israeli intransigence, causes for continued suffering, and an obstacle to peace.