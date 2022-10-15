Gaza: Thousands rally against wave of Israeli violence on Palestinians

Jerusalem: Thousands of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, on Friday, participated in a mass rally organized by the Islamic Resistance Movement— Hamas, denouncing the attacks carried out by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinians.

The mass rally was organized in the centre of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip in support of Al-Aqsa Mosque and in solidarity with the Palestinians in occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, amid a wave of violence by the Israeli forces.

The mass rally started from all mosques in the city after Friday prayers, and the participants raised banners praising the martyrs of the West Bank and the sacrifices of the people of Jerusalem.

Mosheer Al-Masry, a senior Hamas official, said in his speech during a mass rally, “The masses of Khan Yunis stand in support of Jerusalem and its Arabism, and in support of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its Islamism, in the face of the occupation and flocks of its settlers.”

فلسطينيون بخانيونس جنوبي قطاع #غزة يشاركون في مسيرة حاشدة نصرة لمدينة القدس والمسجد الأقصى #ألبوم #الجزيرة pic.twitter.com/TMZsY6PFaa — الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) October 14, 2022

Mosheer said, “The enemy should realize that blowing the trumpet, harming Al-Aqsa, storming it, desecrating it, is a provocation to our people and our nation, and that means a revolution for our people.”

He praised the “pullers of the trigger from all the resistance factions in the West Bank” stressing that “the wave of resistance proves that all attempts to domesticate minds, and the attempt to create the new Palestinian, have failed”.

Mosheer warned the occupation against harming Jerusalem, stressing that Al-Aqsa Mosque is a thunderbolt for all revolutions and uprisings, starting with the Al-Buraq revolution and not ending with the Jerusalem uprising today.

He called on the leadership of the authority to remove its hand from the security coordination and stop pursuing the resistance, confiscating its weapons and arresting its members, the latest of which was the arrest of the Qassam leader, Musab Shtayyeh.

#صور| من المسيرة الحاشدة التي نظمتها حركة حمـــ ـــاس في خانيونس جنوب قطاع غزة نصرة للقدس والمسجد الأقصى. pic.twitter.com/aBBPP6Zt3p — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) October 14, 2022

The two mosques, Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron (south of the West Bank) are subjected to violations by the occupation forces and settlers, who storm them in hundreds daily.

It should be noted that the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem have witnessed, since the beginning of the year, a clear increase in guerrilla operations and acts of resistance, especially in the areas of Jenin and Nablus, in the north of the occupied West Bank.

The escalation comes in response to the occupation’s violations against Palestinians, and its continuous attacks on their holy sites.

Since the beginning of this year, at least 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, including 51 Palestinians during the three-day Israeli offensive on Gaza in August, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.