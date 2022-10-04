Video: Israeli settlers hold ‘4 hour long’ concert inside Ibrahimi Mosque

Israeli settlers desecrated the Ibrahimi Mosque in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on October 2, where hundreds of settlers stormed the Ibrahimi Mosque and performed their Talmudic rituals and held a loud concert in its corridors.

Video clips from inside the Ibrahimi Mosque showed groups of Israeli settlers dancing and singing in a new violation of its sanctity, while thousands of them were performing Talmudic rituals in its premises. It lasted for more than 4 continuous hours, from midnight on Sunday until the early hours of Monday morning.

Colonial Israeli settlers hold a music festival inside the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, in a flagrant violation of the sanctity of the mosque. pic.twitter.com/Wlbz76iDdK — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) October 2, 2022

On Sunday, September 25, Israeli forces shut the Ibrahimi Mosque under the pretext of Jewish holidays and turned the mosque’s surroundings into a military barracks.

The director of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, Sheikh Hefzy Abu Sneineh, confirmed that the settlement groups hold dance parties in the mosque, “an extension of the occupation’s attempt to impose its hegemony on the holy sites,” according to Shehab News Agency.

The director of the Ibrahimi Mosque called on the countries of the Islamic and Arab world to stand in the face of what is happening in the Islamic sanctities in Palestine from the ongoing Israeli violations, stressing that they belong to all Muslims.

⭕ حفل موسيقي للمستوطنين الآن داخل المسجد الإبراهيمي الشريف في الخليل pic.twitter.com/ijbGtR21Yu — صوت الأقصى (@Alaqsavoice) October 2, 2022

The historical background

Since 1994, the Ibrahimi Mosque has been divided into two parts, one for Muslims and the other for Jews, after a settler killed 29 Muslims while they were performing the dawn prayer on February 25 of the same year.

Israel also allows Jews to enter the entire Muslim section 10 days a year, during Jewish holidays.

The Ibrahimi Mosque, which is believed to have been built on the tomb of the Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH), is located in the old city of Hebron, which is under the control of the Israeli occupation and is inhabited by about 400 settlers, guarded by about 1,500 soldiers.

Angered activists

A video of settlers dancing and swaying inside the Ibrahimi Mosque spread widely on social networks, which angered activists, describing the scenes as “shameful”.

Palestinian activists denounced what they considered a “violation of the sanctity of the mosque,” as their comments continued expressing their dissatisfaction with these behaviours, stressing that these scenes shake the heart of every believer.

المشاهد التي خرجت من المسجد الإبراهيمي في الخليل مؤذية جدا، المستوطنون يرقصون ويغنون بطريقة بشعة، هناك استمراء لاستفزاز المسلمين والاستهانة بمشاعرهم، الاحتلال فقد عقله وهذه الافعال الشنيعة لها نتائج عكسية على وجوده. يدرك الشعب العربي أن إسرائيل المجرمة هي العدو الرئيسي. — إبراهيم المدهون غزة Ebrahem Elmadhoun 🇵🇸 (@ibmadhun) October 3, 2022

هذا المشهد ليس من مرقص ولا ملهى ليلي بل من مسجد في #فلسطين..

يرقص ويحتفل المستوطنون الإسرائيليون في هذه الأثناء داخل المسجد الإبراهيمي في مدينة #الخليل بالضفة الغربية المحتلة. !! pic.twitter.com/J2IATbUGkC — رضوان الأخرس (@rdooan) October 2, 2022