Kuwait reimposes COVID-19 measures for mass events, mosque prayers

Kuwait: Kuwait has reimposed strict health measures in mosques and marriage ceremonies as the country has recently seen a surge in COVID-19 infections, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

Worshippers visiting mosques are now required to maintain social distancing, wear facemasks, bring their own prayer mats and avoid direct contact.

Mosque officials must also keep doors and windows open during sermons and prayer times. There must also be a time-cap of 15 minutes to Friday afternoon sermons.

In marriage contract-writing ceremonies, only six individuals are allowed to attend beginning January 9.

The government also banned all kinds of public gatherings in closed places as from January 9 until February 28.

Kuwait on Friday reported 2,413 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours after conducting 27,541 new tests. The country’s total caseload is 425,455, with 412,749 recoveries and 2,469 deaths.

On January 4, Kuwait has confirmed 2,246 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said. The infection is the country’s highest daily rate since the start of the pandemic.

More than 85 per cent of Kuwait’s population, or 3.2 million people, received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, the Health Ministry’s latest figures show.

On December 21, to contain the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, Kuwait has imposed new travel restrictions.

According to the country’s cabinet

Passengers arriving in Kuwait are required to conduct a PCR test within 48 hours before arrival and take home quarantine for 10 days, effective from December 26.

In order to end the quarantine, they must conduct a PCR test after 72 hours of quarantine.

Starting from January 2, 2022, if nine months have passed since the second dose of vaccination, the person is considered not fully immunised and cannot travel unless he or she takes a booster dose of approved vaccines.

On November 27, Kuwait decided to suspend direct flights with nine African countries over the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.