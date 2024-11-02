Kuwait reopens short-term work visas: All you need to know

If you are looking for a short-term job in Kuwait, there’s an opportunity available for you.

In a significant move to meet labour demands, Kuwait’s Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) recently announced the reopening of work visas for temporary government contracts. This decision comes under directives from Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior. It aims to improve flexibility and ensure efficient completion of short-term projects.

The reopening of work visas is limited to government projects lasting up to one year, indicating they are not intended for long-term residency.

Starting October 21, PAM began accepting visa applications from competent professionals for short-term government contracts.

Documents required for a work visa:

A valid passport with at least six months remaining before expiry

A completed visa application as issued by the Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs

A passport-sized photo

An HIV/AIDS test result

A health certificate from a local doctor indicating good health and absence of contagious diseases

Police clearance indicates that there is no criminal record.

Upon submission of the necessary documents, a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) will be issued, enabling entry into Kuwait.

Following your arrival in the country, you will be issued a residency visa and have 30 days to apply for a Kuwaiti civil ID.