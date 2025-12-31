Kuwait sets six-month overseas stay limit for expats

Kuwait City: Kuwait has introduced new residency regulations limiting the length of time expat residents may remain outside the country to six consecutive months, as part of a comprehensive update to its immigration framework.

The restriction is outlined in Ministerial Decision No. 2249 of 2025, issued by the Ministry of Interior, which sets out the executive regulations of the Foreigners’ Residency Law. The rule applies to all categories of residency permits, unless explicitly exempted.

Under the revised framework, residency permits may be cancelled if the permitted absence period is exceeded. However, the six-month limit does not apply to the following groups:

Children of Kuwaiti women

Property owners

Foreign investors

Also Read Saudi Arabia to roll out four-tier sugar tax on drinks from Jan 1

Domestic workers

Different conditions apply to domestic workers holding Article 20 residency. The updated regulations allow domestic staff to remain outside Kuwait for a maximum of four months. Exceeding this period may result in the cancellation of residency unless prior approval for an extended absence is obtained.

Sponsors may submit leave requests through the relevant Residency Affairs Departments or electronically via the government’s Sahel application. Authorities clarified that this provision does not apply to domestic workers who departed Kuwait before the regulations came into force.

The absence limits form part of a wider update to Kuwait’s residency and visa system, which came into force on December 24, according to the General Department of Residency Affairs (GDRFA).

لايجوز للأجنبي المرخص له بالإقامة في البلاد البقاء في الخارج بمدة تزيد عن 6 شهور، وينطبق هذا القرار على جميع مواد الإقامة.



ويستثنى من هذا القرار:

1-ابناء المواطنة الكويتية

2-مالك العقار

3-المستثمر الأجنبي



أما بخصوص العمالة المنزلية مادة " 20 "



تكون المدة المصرح بها خارج… pic.twitter.com/hD7DVkhrYU — وزارة الداخلية (@Moi_kuw) December 29, 2025

Brigadier Mazid Al-Mutairi, Director General of the department, said the reforms were introduced to modernise the residency framework and align it with legislative updates and expanding digital services. Kuwait’s residency law was first enacted in 1959 and has undergone multiple amendments over the years.

The revised executive regulations now comprehensively govern all types of entry visas, including:

Family visit visas

Medical visit visas

Business visit visas

Tourist visas

Work visas for public and private sector employees

Student visas

Domestic worker visas.

New residency categories

As part of the reforms, Kuwait has introduced new residency classifications aimed at supporting economic activity and specialised skills:

Investor residency

Residency for self-employed professionals and private businesses

Residency for specialised professionals.

Foreign investors may be granted residency for periods of up to 15 years, subject to Cabinet approval, based on applications submitted by the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority in line with Law No. 116 of 2013.

Digital services

As part of the reform drive, the Ministry of Interior has expanded digital residency services, enabling:

First-time issuance of private-sector residency under Article 18

Transfer to temporary residency under Article 14.

Officials said the measures aim to strengthen compliance, improve service efficiency and modernise residency administration.