Kuwait sets six-month overseas stay limit for expats

Kuwait City: Kuwait has introduced new residency regulations limiting the length of time expat residents may remain outside the country to six consecutive months, as part of a comprehensive update to its immigration framework.
The restriction is outlined in Ministerial Decision No. 2249 of 2025, issued by the Ministry of Interior, which sets out the executive regulations of the Foreigners’ Residency Law. The rule applies to all categories of residency permits, unless explicitly exempted.
Under the revised framework, residency permits may be cancelled if the permitted absence period is exceeded. However, the six-month limit does not apply to the following groups:
- Children of Kuwaiti women
- Property owners
- Foreign investors
Domestic workers
Different conditions apply to domestic workers holding Article 20 residency. The updated regulations allow domestic staff to remain outside Kuwait for a maximum of four months. Exceeding this period may result in the cancellation of residency unless prior approval for an extended absence is obtained.
Sponsors may submit leave requests through the relevant Residency Affairs Departments or electronically via the government’s Sahel application. Authorities clarified that this provision does not apply to domestic workers who departed Kuwait before the regulations came into force.
Updated visa and residency framework
The absence limits form part of a wider update to Kuwait’s residency and visa system, which came into force on December 24, according to the General Department of Residency Affairs (GDRFA).
Brigadier Mazid Al-Mutairi, Director General of the department, said the reforms were introduced to modernise the residency framework and align it with legislative updates and expanding digital services. Kuwait’s residency law was first enacted in 1959 and has undergone multiple amendments over the years.
The revised executive regulations now comprehensively govern all types of entry visas, including:
- Family visit visas
- Medical visit visas
- Business visit visas
- Tourist visas
- Work visas for public and private sector employees
- Student visas
- Domestic worker visas.
New residency categories
As part of the reforms, Kuwait has introduced new residency classifications aimed at supporting economic activity and specialised skills:
- Investor residency
- Residency for self-employed professionals and private businesses
- Residency for specialised professionals.
Foreign investors may be granted residency for periods of up to 15 years, subject to Cabinet approval, based on applications submitted by the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority in line with Law No. 116 of 2013.
Digital services
As part of the reform drive, the Ministry of Interior has expanded digital residency services, enabling:
- First-time issuance of private-sector residency under Article 18
- Transfer to temporary residency under Article 14.
Officials said the measures aim to strengthen compliance, improve service efficiency and modernise residency administration.