Kuwait strengthens COVID-19 restrictions amid surge in cases

Kuwait: The authorities in Kuwait have imposed new COVID-19 restrictions, starting Wednesday, January 12, in response to the exponential increase in COVID-19 infections across the country, driven by the Omicron variant, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

According to the decision, the government plans to limit the percentage of employees at a government workplace to not more than 50 percent.

The government also directed the private sector to reduce the number of workers, at workplaces, to a possible minimum, while stressing the need to fully vaccinate workers in nurseries, children’s clubs, saloons, barbershops, and gyms.

COVID-19 vaccines for children aged between five and 11 are expected to arrive in Kuwait in the coming few weeks, an official of the Ministry of Health announced on Monday, January 10.

In addition, the Ministry of Health said that it will start implementing a new protocol regarding the duration of quarantine for those infected with COVID-19. Vaccinated individuals need to quarantine only for a period of seven days, whereas non-vaccinated individuals have to quarantine for 10 days. The new protocol will be linked to the Shlonak app.

For travelers arriving in Kuwait, home quarantine procedures will be monitored on the app by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Interior, and Directorate General of Civil Aviation. All passengers arriving in the country will have to download the Shlonak app.

Kuwait on Tuesday recorded 4,397 COVID-19 cases and one death in a span of 24-hours.