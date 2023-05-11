Kuwait suspends work, entry visas for Filipino expats

Kuwait: Kuwait has suspended all types of work and entry visas for Filipinos after the Philippines allegedly violated a bilateral labour agreement with the country, local media reported on Tuesday.

The suspension came at the orders of Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, “Because the Philippines has not complied with the provisions of the labour agreement between the two countries”.

According to a report by Kuwait Times, the decision aims to “enforce state sovereignty and apply the law to all”.

In February 2023, the Philippines temporarily banned the recruitment of domestic workers for employment in Kuwait after the murder of a 35-year-old Filipino domestic worker by a Kuwaiti teenager.

The incident led the Philippine government to suspend the accreditation of Kuwait’s foreign recruitment agencies.

There are about 225,625 Filipinos working in Kuwait, including 162,041 domestic workers, making them among the top migrant workers in the country, according to recent official figures.