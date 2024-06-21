Kuwait to deport expats living in illegal housing

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti government has announced strict measures against housing violations, mandating the deportation of expatriates found living in illegal accommodations within three to four days.

The move comes as part of the government’s dedication to upholding housing regulations and ensuring safe living conditions.

As per a report by Arab Times, the government has stated that current shelter centers are sufficient to accommodate the displaced individuals resulting from enforcement actions, and no new shelter centers will be established.

The announcement is part of a broader effort to address the aftermath of the Al-Mangaf fire and maintain housing standards in the country.

At least 45 Indians were killed in the fire incident at a labor accommodation in Kuwait’s Mangaf on June 12.

Seven people from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh, one each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, West Bengal, and 23 from Kerala died.

The government is committed to providing immediate relief to affected families and ensuring timely and effective resolution of housing violations.