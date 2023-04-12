Kuwait unveils AI-generated news presenter ‘Fedha’

Kuwait News uploaded a 13-second video clip of 'Fedha' - an AI-generated blonde-haired female news reader who sported a black jacket and white T-shirt as she introduced herself.

Published: 12th April 2023
Fedha— AI generated news presenter. Photo: Kuwait News

Kuwait: A Kuwaiti news outlet has unveiled the country’s first virtual news presenter created using artificial intelligence.

Its launch is currently part of a testing phase aimed at creating new content.

“I’m Fedha, the first presenter in Kuwait who works with artificial intelligence at Kuwait News. What kind of news do you prefer?,” she said in Arabic.

“Let’s hear your opinions,” she added.

Fedha is a popular old Kuwaiti name that refers to silver, the metal.

Kuwait isn’t the first country to unveil an AI-produced news anchor: In 2018, China’s state news agency unveiled its own virtual newsreader wearing a sharp suit and somewhat robotic voice.

