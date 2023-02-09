Meet Sarah, Saudi Arabia’s first interactive robot

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s first robot under the name ‘Sarah’ welcomed the visitors of the Saudi Digital Exhibition, which is participating in the activities of the “LEAP 2023” international technical conference, in the Saudi colloquial dialect, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The robot Sarah was manufactured in cooperation between Saudi Digital and Qss, and it can communicate with all visitors, interact with them, perform all popular dances, and respond to visitors’ enquiries.

The Saudi robot introduces itself, saying, “I am Sarah, the first Saudi robot in the world made by Saudi hands, and I am talking to you from a Saudi.”

The robot contains a camera that works with artificial intelligence, as it can recognize the distance of the people standing in front of it, and starts the dialogue session when the visitor welcomes it.

It also contains a pre-trained model that recognizes the different Saudi dialects, analyzes sentences and understands their content, and then provides the appropriate answer and sends it in the form of text.

It is noteworthy that, Leap 23 conference was launched on Monday, under the title “Towards New Horizons”, and will continue until February 9, and is organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in cooperation with the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, and the Tahaluf company.