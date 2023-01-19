Saudi to allow women in bikinis at country’s Red Sea project

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) will be allowing women to wear bikinis at the Kingdom’s giga project— Red Sea Project now known as Red Sea Destination, which is set to welcome visitors in 2023, local media reported.

This was announced by the Red Sea Global‘s senior travel trade director Loredana Pettinati at a briefing about the project in the UAE at SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences for a room of press, designers and architects.

As per a report by Hotelier Middle East, when asked about current regulations in the kingdom, Pettinati told a news conference in Dubai that no restrictions would be imposed on women and there would be no specific gender rules at the Red Sea destination.

Pettinati also explained that as a European expat she feels comfortable and said, “In all parts of Saudi Arabia, we don’t have to wear the abaya, women are allowed to drive. There will be no discrimination between women and men entering any facility anywhere.”

She also clarified that the man and woman who book a hotel will not be asked whether they are married or not.

“You will be able to wear bikinis at the Red Sea,” she added.

About Red Sea project

The Red Sea Project in Saudi Arabia is a new tourism center that is being developed on the western coast of the country along the sea and between the cities of Umluj and Al Wajh.

The Red Sea Project managed by Red Sea Global and forms part of the Saudi Vision 2030 program and aims to provide a haven for relaxation in a beautiful and unique environment that cannot be enjoyed anywhere else in the world.

Upon completion in 2030, the Red Sea island destination will offer up to 8,000 hotel rooms across 22 islands and six inland locations.

The destination will also include an international airport, luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, and leisure facilities.

The Red Sea Project is a tourist destination along the western coast of Saudi Arabia, and one of three mega projects announced by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2017.

It is being designed to become a luxury tourism It is designed to become a luxury tourism destination that embraces nature, culture and adventure, while setting new standards in sustainable development. The project extends over 28,000 square kilometers on the Red Sea coast of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

CEO of the Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) John Pagano on Thursday took to Twitter and wrote, “As we edge closer to opening #TheRedSea destination in the next few months on the west coast of Saudi Arabia, I encourage you to follow our @VisitRedSea account for all the latest updates.”