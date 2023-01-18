Saudi Arabia reduces cost of Umrah insurance for overseas pilgrims

Riyadh: In an effort to facilitate more pilgrims to perform Umrah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reduced the cost of insurance for overseas Umrah performers by 63 per cent.

Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister of Haj and Umrah, during the recently concluded Haj Expo 2023, announced that cost has been reduced from 235 Saudi Riyals (Rs 5,103) to 87 Saudi Riyals (Rs 1,889).

The ministry has implemented a unified and comprehensive health insurance program for pilgrims from outside the Kingdom.

As part of the visa procedures, pilgrims are required to obtain Umrah insurance that covers emergencies such as treatment, admission, hospitalization, pregnancy, emergency birth, dental emergencies, traffic accident injuries, dialysis cases and internal and external medical evacuation.

It also covers general cases such as accidental permanent total disability, deaths and deaths due to natural disasters.

The insurance also covers the return of the deceased’s body to his country in the event of an amicable death issued by a court ruling.

The duration of the insurance coverage is 90 days, starting from the day of entering the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and providing scope only within the country,

Earlier, the ministry tweeted that insurance premiums for Haj pilgrims had also dropped by 73 per cent- from 109 riyals (Rs 2,366) to 29 riyals (Rs 629).

Saudi Arabia issued four million visas for overseas Muslims to perform Umrah since the start of the current season in July, the ministry said last month.