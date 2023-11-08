L K Advani turns 96; PM Modi, Shah and other BJP leaders greet him

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of senior leaders on Wednesday greeted BJP stalwart L K Advani on his birthday and said he is a beacon of integrity and dedication and his visionary leadership has furthered national progress and unity.

Advani, former deputy prime minister and former BJP president, turned 96 on Wednesday.

“Birthday greetings to Shri LK Advani Ji,” Prime Minister Modi wrote on X. “He is a beacon of integrity and dedication who has made monumental contributions that have strengthened our nation. His visionary leadership has furthered national progress and unity. I wish him good health and a long life,” Modi said.

His efforts towards nation building continue to inspire 140 crore Indians, the prime minister added.

Praying for his long life and good health, Home Minister Amit Shah said Advani nourished the BJP with his tireless hard work and organisational skills.

“From the inception of the BJP to the party coming to power, Advani ji’s incomparable contribution is an eternal source of inspiration for every worker,” Shah wrote on X.

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu visited Advani at his residence to greet him on his birthday.

“I earnestly pray for his good health and well-being,” Naidu said in a post on X.

Union minister and former BJP president Nitin Gadkari also greeted Advani.

“Happy birthday to the senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party and our source of inspiration, respected Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji. I pray to God that you stay healthy and live a long life,” Gadkari said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also prayed for Advani’s good health and long life, and said he has been a major pillar of Indian politics and has also provided great strength to the BJP.

“Happy birthday to senior BJP leader and inspiration for all of us, Shri LK Advaniji. He has been a major pillar of Indian politics and has also provided great strength to the BJP organization. The contribution of Advaniji, who was active in public life for a long time, is unmatched. I pray to God for his good health and long life,” Singh wrote on X.

Greeting Advani on his birthday, BJP president J P Nadda said his work dedicated to the nation and organisation is an inspiration to all the BJP workers.

“I extend hearty birthday greetings to respected Shri LK Advani ji who, through his continuous hard work and struggle, spread the ideology of Bharatiya Janata Party across the country and woven it into the thread of cultural unity.” Nadda said.

“Your work dedicated to the nation and organization is an inspiration to all of us workers. I pray to God for your good health and long life,” the BJP president added in a post on X.

Union ministers S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman and Bhupender Yadav and other BJP leaders also greeted Advani on his birthday.

“Warmest birthday greetings to the eminent statesman and former Deputy Prime Minister of India Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji. Your unwavering dedication and service to the nation are profoundly acknowledged and cherished,” NCP leader Praful Patel said in a post on X.

Wishing Advani good health and wellbeing on his birthday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said his role in the growth of the BJP and his selfless service to the nation is unparalleled.

“Warm birthday greetings to Shri LK Advani ji. He is a person whom we all look up to, and try to emulate his shining values and principles that have guided each and every party worker,” Thakur added.