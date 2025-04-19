L2:Empuraan has collected 325 crores in 30 days, claims Mohanlal

Chennai: Director Prithviraj Sukumaran’s critically acclaimed film ‘L2: Empuraan’, the second instalment from the popular ‘Lucifer’ franchise, has managed to collect a whopping Rs 325 crores in 30 days, the film’s lead actor Mohanlal claimed on Saturday.

Taking to his X timeline on Saturday, Mohanlal, who played the lead in the film, shared a poster that prominently displayed the phrases ’30’ days and ‘325’ crores and wrote, “A cinematic moment etched in history. We dreamed it with you, we built it with you. Malayalam cinema shines brighter today — together.”

While fans of the actor and of the franchise welcomed the announcement with jubilation, there were a few others on social media who gently pointed out to the actor that the film hadn’t completed 30 days as yet and that this was just its 24th day.

‘L2: Empuraan’, the second instalment in the popular Lucifer franchise released on March 27 this year. The film took a good opening and despite certain controversies that it found itself mired in, continues its strong run.

‘Empuraan’ is the sequel to ‘Lucifer’, which went on to emerge a huge success. Prithviraj Sukumaran, apart from directing the film, also plays the character of Zayed Masood – the mercenary commando who leads the hit force of the infamous nexus Kureshi-Ab’ram in the Lucifer franchise.

Recalling that audiences were introduced to a complex world in Lucifer, Prithviraj had in a video clip released before the release of the film said that in the second part, that complexity would deepen even further.

The film was jointly produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Lyca Productions and Sri Gokulam Movies. The film’s story has been penned by Murali Gopy and its music has been scored by Deepak Dev. The film has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.