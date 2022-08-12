Laal Singh Chaddha to release in Pakistan? Here’s what we know

Islamabad: After a hiatus of 4-long years, Aamir Khan has graced the silver screen with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and despite the negativity around the film, it has been one of the most hyped Bollywood films of 2022. While it’s too early to give a verdict on its success, the film is being praised by the audience and is being loved overall.

Internationally distributed by Paramount Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha was released all over the world except for Pakistan owing to the country’s ban on Indian content.

For the unversed, in 2019, the then government of Pakistan had placed a ban on Indian content in the country as the tension between the neighbors continued to rise following India’s abrogation of article 370 in Kashmir.

However, in good news, seems like Laal Singh Chaddha will release in Pakistan after all.

According to a report in The Express Tribune, a media group called Cinepax Media Group in Pakistan has approached the information ministry for a NOC on the countrywide screening of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Saad Baig, the General Manager of Cinepax Media Group said, “We have applied for the NOC with the Information Ministry. If we receive the NOC, then the film will be released in Pakistan.”

However, according to the report, the representatives of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Sindh Board of Film Certification denied any such Indian releases in Pakistan.

“Our policy is the same,” an official at the Federal Information and Broadcast Ministry told the publication. “No Indian film or any project produced in India will be released in the country.”

While nothing is certain yet, the report also suggests that there is a fair chance of the film being released in Pakistan as “the film has already been ingested in the system of some cinemas”.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The film also saw a cameo appearance from superstar Shah Rukh Khan.