Laapataa Ladies actor Satendra Soni alleges assault over unpaid fees

Hyderabad: Actor Satendra Soni, known for his work in Laapataa Ladies, Mirzapur, and Panchayat, has made serious allegations against filmmaker Pushpendra Singh. In an emotional Instagram video, Satendra claimed that he was denied his pending payment after shooting for a film in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh.

What Happened With Satendra Soni?

Satendra said he had gone to Maihar for the shoot of a film reportedly titled Paid Palki or Pedh Palkhi. According to him, the makers paid him Rs. 50,000 as a signing amount and promised to clear the remaining payment during the shoot.

However, after completing around eight days of work, Satendra said he asked for his dues. He alleged that instead of paying him, the director asked him to pack up and leave the hotel.

Satendra Soni Claims He Was Threatened

In the video, Satendra appeared disturbed and emotional. He alleged that the director threatened him and told him not to be seen at the hotel. He also claimed in his caption that Pushpendra Singh and his wife, Pragati Chauhan, chased him and two others in a car and assaulted them on the road.

These are allegations made by the actor, and there has been no confirmed public response from the filmmaker in the provided material.

Later, Satendra shared another video from Mumbai railway station. He said that he had reached Mumbai safely along with two other artistes. He thanked the Madhya Pradesh Police and others who supported them during the difficult situation.

Who Is Satendra Soni?

Satendra Soni has worked in several films and web series. He became popular after his role in Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, which was also India’s official entry to the Oscars. He has also appeared in projects like Doctor G, Bawaal, Raat Akeli Hai, Panchayat, and Mirzapur.

The actor is expected to be seen next in Mirzapur: The Movie, which features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Jitendra Kumar.