Hyderabad: Teen labourer dies of hemorrhage after attack by wooden spoon

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old labourer died of a brain haemorrhage after being struck during a late-night altercation in Tolichowki in the early hours of Wednesday, April 8.

The deceased, Gulrez Alam, had an argument with the accused, 19-year-old Moakhil, at a juice centre. During the exchange, Alam slapped Moakhil, following which Moakhil struck him with a wooden spoon. Both are migrant labourers from Bihar.

Humayun Nagar Police said the incident occurred around 12:30 am. “A case of murder has been registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused has been arrested and an investigation is underway,” police told Siasat.com.

No personal issue

Police said there was no prior enmity between the two, and the reason behind the argument is yet to be ascertained.