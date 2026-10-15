Labourer hacked to death with hammer on Chikkadpally road

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old labourer was hacked to death with a hammer in Chikkadpally by a fellow labourer on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, October 14 and 15, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Subhash. The accused, Krishna, was arrested on Thursday and sent to judicial remand.

Police did not reveal the motive behind the murder. “The two used to work together as labourers or would collect garbage and sell it at scrap shops,” an official from Chikkadpally Police told Siasat.com, adding that the two would drink together and sleep on the roads.

The murder was caught on closed circuit television (CCTV) camera. A man in white shirt is seen hammering at something in front of a shop. A second man is seen running away in fear.

A 40-year-old labourer was hacked to death with a hammer by a fellow labourer late on the intervening night of Wednesday/Thursday, police said.



The deceased has been identified as Subhash. The accused, Krishna was arrested on Thursday, October 15 and sent to judicial remand.… pic.twitter.com/wjxJUXhsFF — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 15, 2026

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The man in white strikes what is presumably the body a few times as vehicles rush past on the road behind them. The video cuts off as the man picks up a plastic sheet from nearby.

Further details are awaited.