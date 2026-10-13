Man held for stabbing former colleague to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old former clothing store employee was arrested on October 11 for allegedly murdering his former colleague in the Chaderghat police limits on October 9.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Ibrahim. According to the police, Ibrahim attacked the victim, Tahera Banu, 34, with a knife at around 9:30 pm at Manha Luxurious Women’s Store in Azampura, where she worked as a saleswoman.

Following the attack, Banu was shifted to Osmania General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint filed by Banu’s husband, Mohammed Khaja, the Chaderghat police registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The investigation revealed that Ibrahim and Banu had been in a relationship for several years. However, over the past six months, Banu had distanced herself from Ibrahim and stopped responding to him.

The police suspect that Banu’s decision to distance herself from Ibrahim may have led him to commit the crime.