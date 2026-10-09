Hyderabad: Woman murdered, police search for suspect

Tahera Banu, a resident of Chanchalguda, worked at Manha Wholesale Clothing Shop near Azampura, according to preliminary information.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Dead body with a tag attached, lying on a surface in a crime scene or medical setting.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old woman was allegedly murdered within the limits of Chaderghat police station in Hyderabad on Friday, October 9. Police are reportedly looking for a man named Ibrahim in connection with the case.

Tahera Banu, a resident of Chanchalguda, worked at Manha Wholesale Clothing Shop near Azampura, according to preliminary information.

The circumstances leading to the murder and the motive behind the attack were not immediately known. Police are investigating the case and have reportedly launched a search for the suspect.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The suspicion against Ibrahim has not been officially confirmed, and further details are awaited.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button