Hyderabad: Woman murdered, police search for suspect

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old woman was allegedly murdered within the limits of Chaderghat police station in Hyderabad on Friday, October 9. Police are reportedly looking for a man named Ibrahim in connection with the case.

Tahera Banu, a resident of Chanchalguda, worked at Manha Wholesale Clothing Shop near Azampura, according to preliminary information.

The circumstances leading to the murder and the motive behind the attack were not immediately known. Police are investigating the case and have reportedly launched a search for the suspect.

The suspicion against Ibrahim has not been officially confirmed, and further details are awaited.