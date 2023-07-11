Lack of planning for sewer lines, drainage led to waterlogging in Delhi: LG V K Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena
LG V K Saxena (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Delhi’s population has risen by 50 lakh since 2014, but planning was not done accordingly for sewer lines and drainage, which has caused waterlogging in the city, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said on Tuesday.

Taking stock of the rising water level of the Yamuna river at the Yamuna Bazar area , Saxena said preparations should have been made beforehand to deal with the unprecedented rains.

The LG also inspected the Pragati Maidan tunnel, Minto Bridge and the Zakhira underpass that were flooded and closed for traffic due to the heavy rains received by the city over the weekend.

