Ladakh Groups announce September 19-24 Padyatra after talks fail

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Thursday, September 10, announced a September 19-24 padyatra in Ladakh after their talks with the Union Home Ministry ‘failed’ to make progress, with LAB chairman Chering Dorjey Lakruk expressing anguish over the “differential treatment” meted out to protesters in Ladakh compared with those in Delhi.

The delegation met the Home Ministry on Wednesday,September 9, its first meeting with officials in about four months, expecting discussions on a draft for a “tailor-made” governance structure for Ladakh.

Climate activist and Leh Apex Body (LAB) member Sonam Wangchuk said the talks were “cordial”, but the government had not responded to the list of non-negotiables submitted by the groups, including a governance arrangement in which an elected assembly would be above the bureaucracy and have control over law and order.

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“We expected a unique, tailor-made governance model. We had given them the details and drafts, but this meeting was a repeat of the last meeting,” Wangchuk said.

The delegation said they postponed a planned march on September 10 to hold talks with the MHA. Wangchuk shared that they would now wait for about a week for an assurance before deciding on a larger agitation.

Ladakh MP Mohammad Haneefa, while reiterating that the delegation expected the government to provide a draft that could be discussed, also flagged a disconnect between the MHA and the UT administration, saying the latter appeared to be taking major decisions even as the Home Ministry was engaging with the LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

“While the MHA is showing sincerity, the UT administration seems to be going in another direction. Major decisions are being taken,” Haneefa said.

He said the chief secretary’s press conference in Leh after the meeting further added to the impression that the administration was moving in a different direction.

Lakruk focused on what he saw as a stark difference in the treatment of protesters in Ladakh and Delhi. “We condemn the excesses against students on July 20. But compare that with Ladakh, we feel there is a huge difference,” he said.

Lakruk alleged that an AK-47 was fired during the September 24 violence despite protesters being unarmed and questioned why the incident had not generated the same level of concern. “We are tribals, so our lives are cheap?” he questioned.

He also demanded the withdrawal of all cases against protesters and the release of the report of the inquiry commission into the violence, saying many people had already deposed before it.

“It has been one year, and there is no report from the commission. There has to be accountability so that the truth is established,” Lakruk said.

KDA co-convener Sajjad Kargili noted that withdrawal of cases and compensation remained central to the groups’ concerns following the September 24 violence.

“September 24 was the worst day for us. There has been no justice in Ladakh. There has been brazen injustice,” Kargili said.

He said the government had verbally assured them that cases would be withdrawn in phases, but the groups wanted the process completed and those affected to receive “dignified compensation”.

Kargili also questioned the lack of movement on the governance proposal, saying the groups had already submitted three drafts while the government had not shared one with them.

“We have given three drafts, but the government has not given us even one draft. Only when we protest does something happen,” he said.

KDA co-convener Asgar Ali Karbalai said the outstanding issues included delimitation, financial powers and constitutional safeguards. He said the government had now indicated that the draft proposal would be discussed in the first week of October.

The groups, he said, wanted the complete draft and also wanted the UT administration to refrain from taking major decisions until the issue was settled.

Additionally, Wangchuk said the next meeting with the MHA was expected to involve a draft. He said September was being observed as a month to remember those killed in the September 24 violence and suggested that the timing of the next meeting could therefore extend into October.

The September 19-24 padyatra will be held to commemorate those killed in the September 24 violence, Wangchuk said, as they appealed to people of India to support Ladakh and its demands.

Wangchuk, who observed a 26-day fast at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar—which later continued in Safdarjung and Medanta hospitals before he broke his fast late on July 23— also said he is still recovering from the physical impact, adding that he was ready to fast again if required.

Asked about his health, he said, “I am getting better, getting ready for the next.”