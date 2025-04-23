Lagcherla row: KTR demand's Telangana CM's apology over NHRC findings.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday, April 22, demanded chief minister A Revanth Reddy tender an unconditional apology to tribal communities in Lagcherla, Hakimpet, and other villages of Kodangal constituency for alleged police excesses during land acquisition for a proposed pharma village/cluster.

The demand follows a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) report confirming systemic abuse, including sexual harassment and custodial violence against Dalit and tribal women during the controversial land acquisition drive.

KTR, addressing the media after meeting victims who donated Rs 1 lakh to BRS’ Silver Jubilee event, stated the NHRC had validated allegations of police acting as Reddy’s “private army,” citing third-degree torture, illegal detention, and threats.

I wholeheartedly thank the sisters of Lagacharla village of Kodangal constituency who’ve volunteered to donate ₹ 1,00,116 towards the @BRSparty public meeting at Warangal on 27th April#BRS25 #KCR pic.twitter.com/CALlr3LkG5 — KTR (@KTRBRS) April 22, 2025

NHRC findings

The NHRC, led by a retired Supreme Court judge, found police subjected villagers to beatings, sexual harassment, and intimidation, with CCTV cameras in stations deliberately disabled during the violations.

KTR highlighted testimonies of women alleging sexual harassment and physical assault, including one case where a victim was beaten on her thigh.

KTR demanded immediate dismissal of erring officers and warned of approaching the Supreme Court if the state fails to act within the NHRC’s six-week deadline.

He accused the government of covertly continuing land acquisition despite a High Court stay and alleged links between the project and Reddy’s family.

NHRC report slap to Revanth’s administration: KTR

The BRS leader termed the NHRC report a “slap” to Revanth Reddy’s administration, urging him to step down if he retains “any dignity”.

He also warned that officers involved would face legal action even after retirement once BRS returns to power.

Despite the alleged atrocities, tribal families from Lagcherla donated Rs 1 lakh to BRS, a gesture KTR called “humbling” and a testament to their resolve for justice.

The NHRC’s intervention, he stated, reaffirms that “justice and morality survive in this country