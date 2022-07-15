Lake encroachment: High Court summons BBMP engineers

Published: 15th July 2022
Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: The High Court on Friday summoned the executive engineers of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to appear before it on July 20 in connection with the encroachment of lakes in Bengaluru.

The court was hearing a petition regarding encroachment in Subramanyapura, Begur and Puttenahalli lakes. Not satisfied with the measures undertaken and the submission of the civic agency’s counsel, the court ordered for the EEs concerned to be present in the court and file submission on the deadline before which the encroachments should be removed.

A division bench of the High Court headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe took the BBMP to task and said writing letters sitting in the BBMP office was not enough to remove encroachments. The court took the civic agency to task on Friday as the court’s June 2 order to remove encroachments was not followed.

