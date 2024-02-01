Lalu Prasad Yadav slams Centre for harassing Hemant Soren

ED has also taken action against Lalu Prasad and his family in the IRCTC land for a job case this week as well.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st February 2024 8:53 pm IST
'Modi ko hatana hai': Lalu's first comments after development in Bihar
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad

Patna: A day after Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED and quit his post, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday came in support of him, alleging the BJP-led Central government is harassing a popular tribal leader of the state.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested Soren in a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam and he submitted his resignation to Jharkhand Governor just before the arrest.

Also Read
IRCTC land for job case: ED grills Lalu Prasad Yadav for 10 hours

In a post on X, Lalu Prasad said: “The dictator government of BJP at the Centre is harassing a popular tribal leader. Such a ploy of BJP can disturb people for a small period of time but it cannot defeat the backward caste, Dalit, tribal, and minority people of the country. The BJP’s ploys are well known and people of the country are also understanding it. We are strongly standing with Hemant.”

MS Education Academy

The ED has also taken action against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in the IRCTC land for a job case this week as well. Lalu Prasad himself underwent questioning for 10 hours in ED office on Monday, and his son and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also underwent questioning for 8 hours on Tuesday. The ED also asked his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti to appear before it.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st February 2024 8:53 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button