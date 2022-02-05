Lalu rules out stepping down as RJD President in Tejashwi’s favour

Patna/New Delhi: RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday sought to quash speculation that he would step down from the post and son Tejashwi Yadav could be the next party chief.

Interacting with media persons in New Delhi, he said that those who are saying it, are absolutely fools and spreading lies in the media.

“There is no truth in it. We are not planning anything like this. It is a complete rumour spread in the media,” Lalu Prasad said.

There were rumours within the party that Lalu Prasad may step down during the national Executive Committee meeting scheduled on February 10 and hand over the responsibility to Tejashwi Yadav as he is ill and reportedly unable to actively participate in the party’s activities.

Tejashwi Yadav is Leader of opposition in Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

Prasad’s wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi is also against the move of him giving the top party post.

“There is no basis in giving the national President post of the party to Tejashwi Yadav so far. The party has not decided this,” she said in Patna.

Sources have said that Tejashwi Yadav’s elder sister Misa Bharti and elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav are also against any such move.