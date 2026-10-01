Lalu’s daughter returns nearly a year after fallout with Tejashwi

Patna: RJD president Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya was back in Bihar on Thursday, nearly a year after alleging that she was driven away from the house of her parents by her younger brother and her father’s political successor Tejashwi Yadav.

Acharya, who lives in Singapore with her husband and children, was received at the airport by Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and eldest daughter Misa Bharti.

The family avoided speaking to the media, and Acharya was driven straight to Kautilya Nagar, where her parents have been living in their private house, to which they shifted after her mother was made to vacate a plush government bungalow adjacent to the chief minister’s residence.

“Please do not attach any political significance to my visit. I have come to be with my parents at my father’s insistence,” the 47-year-old told reporters before leaving the airport.

Acharya, who had donated a kidney to her father, unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Saran, a seat represented by Prasad until his disqualification in 2013 following his conviction in fodder scam cases.

She had taken an active interest in the RJD’s campaign during the last assembly election. After the party won 25 of the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly, her demand for “accountability” reportedly led to a fallout with Yadav, who was the party’s chief ministerial candidate.

Acharya subsequently alleged in media interactions and social media posts that she had been insulted in the presence of her brother and his aides. She also alleged that a slipper was thrown at her and that she was accused of demanding crores of rupees in return for the kidney she had donated to her father.

She had then announced that she was “quitting politics and disowning my family”, while alleging that her parents had watched helplessly as she was insulted.

The drama had unfolded at 10, Circular Road, which had been allotted to Rabri Devi shortly after she ceased to be the chief minister in 2005.

The bungalow, which had for years served as the camp office of the RJD, has been allotted to a BJP minister, and Rabri Devi has refused to shift to another government bungalow allotted to her as the leader of the opposition in the legislative council.

Yadav now lives separately from his parents, in the government bungalow allotted to him in his capacity as the leader of the opposition in the state assembly. He has since strengthened his hold on the party, rising to the post of national working president.

Although the brother and the sister are yet to patch up, their parents have kept in touch with the daughter. They had visited Singapore earlier this year and spent a few days at Acharya’s place.