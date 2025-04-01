Land dispute: Are you govt or bulldozer company KTR asks Revanth

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday, April 1 questioned Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy over Kancha Gachibowli land dispute.

In a dig over the government’s Musi rejuvenation project, the former Telangana minister said, “First, you bulldozed the homes of many poor people in the name of environmental protection!. Next, you went after the tribal hamlets in the name of development. Barren lands and even lizards won’t lay eggs, you had said”

In a post on X, KTR futher cricised CM Revanth saying, “Now you come after homes of animals and commit mass murder.” He further asked why the government is claiming the Kancha Gachibowli land and justifying it in the name of development.

The Sircilla MLA asked Revanth whether he was an elected representative or a real estate agent. He said that destruction is the only motto of the Telangana government and asked the chief minister why he is afraid of courts.

A video shared by KTR on X shows a herd of deer passing by as bulldozers continue to work.

KTR’s remark comes following the destruction of forest in Gachibowli for the auctioning of 400 acre of land. Several students of the University of Hyderabad have protested the government’s decision to auction the land. Many of them were detained and arrested by the police on Sunday.