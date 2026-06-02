Land dispute sparks violent clash in Telangana’s Kamareddy

Hyderabad: A violent clash broke out between members of two families in Chadmal Thanda of Gandhari Mandal, Kamareddy district, on Tuesday, June 2 over a two-decade-long land dispute, police said.

A video of the incident shows around a dozen people, including women, attacking each other with sticks and stones. Two people collapsed on the ground after being hit on the head.

One person who had been hit with a large stick was seen covered in blood and was ushered away from the site on a motorcycle. Both the injured were admitted to Kamareddy Government Hospital.

Counter cases have been filed against both parties, an official from Gandhari police station told Siasat.com, but refused to give more details.