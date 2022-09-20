Land encroached by rich or poor will not be allowed, says Karnataka minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Revenue Minister R. Ashok stated on Tuesday that no matter what the encroachments will be vacated in Bengaluru by the ruling BJP to avoid flood situations in future.

Talking to reporters, he stated, “On the one hand, rich land sharks are protected by the opposition Congress party. Media is protecting the encroachments made by the poor people.” “Whether it is poor or rich, encroachments will not be allowed to stay,” he said.

“We can’t just see encroachment as whether it is done by a poor or rich man. Every encroachment has to go. The parallel facility for the poor would be made after discussing with the CM Bommai,” he said.

Answering a question about the ruling BJP making an anti-encroachment drive as a tool to pursue a political agenda, Minister Ashok maintained that they are just allegations that are common in politics.

The drive will be taken up all across Bengaluru. Presently, the drive is being taken up in Yelahanka and Mahadevapura Zones, he added.

The anti-encroachment drive would be intensified in the coming days. There is no question of coming under influence or favour, he said.

The issue of encroachment removal drives has become a point of debate in Silicon City. The IT companies, opposition leaders, which slammed ruling BJP for collapse of infrastructure due to unprecedented rainfall, are now facing charges of encroaching upon storm water drains.

The villas have also faced the heat of encroachment drive. The issue was discussed with heated debate in the state assembly. The ruling BJP has declared that they have had the probe done on encroachments of lakes since 2006.

