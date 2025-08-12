Large scale bogus voting in Nampally, AIMIM, BJP to blame: Feroz Khan

Hyderabad: Congress leader and former Nampally MLA candidate Feroz Khan has levelled serious allegations of large-scale electoral fraud in his constituency, blaming members of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and accusing the BJP and AIMIM of working hand-in-hand.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, August 12, Khan claimed that duplicate voter IDs were created and new bogus votes were added to the electoral rolls in Nampally. “We even caught three individuals casting illegal votes, they were identified as Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s men,” he alleged.

EC didn’t take any action: Feroz Khan

Khan said that despite multiple complaints to the Election Commission, no action was taken. “Revenue officials deployed 100 staff for voter list scrutiny, but within ten days, they vanished. After five years of struggle, only 10 percent of the bogus votes were removed, and that too mostly of deceased persons,” he said.

AIMIM turned Old City into a dump: Feroz Khan

He accused the AIMIM of turning the Old City into a “dump” and challenged Owaisi to contest from Secunderabad or Jubilee Hills. “BJP and MIM are two sides of the same coin. What MIM does in Hyderabad, BJP does across India,” he remarked.

Welcoming Rahul Gandhi’s call to address the alleged vote theft, Khan offered to provide the Election Commission with a formal declaration and evidence, describing the situation as “a major criminal fraud and the biggest attack on democracy.”

He also demanded that the Election Commission publish the complete digital voter list for public scrutiny.

Voting in burqas misused for impersonation: Feroz Khan

Recalling the 2018 Assembly election, Khan alleged that bogus voting and intimidation by rivals resulted in his defeat by 2,000 votes. He said voting in burqas was misused for impersonation, but clarified that he respects women in burqas, calling them his “sisters and mothers.”

Khan warned that unless bogus votes are eliminated, Rahul Gandhi’s chances of becoming Prime Minister could be jeopardised, claiming that “all votes in Hyderabad are prepared in Darussalam”, the AIMIM headquarters.