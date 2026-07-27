Last 5 education ministers had bad luck, says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has offered his best wishes to Pralhad Joshi, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who took up the charge of the Union Education Ministry following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the post.

While Pradhan stepped down in the wake of nationwide protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the CM was quick to point out that even his predecessors haven’t had it easy.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, July 26, Reddy, who also holds the portfolio of state Education Minister, said, “Education minister Kismat Baledu (the fortunes of the education minister are not good. I hope the current Education Minister Prahlad Joshi’s kismet doesn’t turn out bad. The kismet of the last five education ministers turned out bad. We all saw that…”

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Much to the amusement of his listeners, Reddy went on to point out that if one looks at the past five ministers who held that portfolio, such as Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar, “har ek ka kismet kharab ho gaya (they all had bad luck).”

Joshi assumed additional charge of the ministry on Sunday, a day after Pradhan resigned following the CJP protest over NEET paper leak and subsequent suicides by 20-odd aspirants. While a re-examination took place within days of the discovery of the leak, Pradhan’s resignation was among the CJP’s demands.