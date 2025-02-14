‘Latent’ row: Ranveer Allahbadia moves SC against FIRs lodged over his remarks

Podcaster Allahbadia's remarks on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent triggered a controversy and several FIRs have been lodged against him.

New Delhi: Influencer Ranveer Allahbadia on Friday moved the Supreme against the FIRs lodged against him over his alleged distasteful comments during a programme on YouTube.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar took note of the submissions of lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud, appearing for the influencer, and said the plea would be listed in two-three days.

Chandrachud sought an urgent hearing on the grounds that Allahbadia has been summoned today by the Assam Police.

Podcaster Allahbadia’s remarks on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent triggered a controversy and several FIRs have been lodged against him and others in various parts of the country.

