Latest glimpse of Chiranjeevi’s multicrore home in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi, who has established himself as the industry’s exceptional star, has a large fan base. He is constantly engaging with his fans on social media by posting sneak peeks into his opulent home in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi, as you are all aware, believes in living his life as a king. Fans are always eager to get a peek inside his multi-crore home in Jubilee Hills.

So, yesterday, the famous music director Devi Sri Prasad had the honour of having breakfast with the boss himself in this magnificent dining area. The dining room, which is surrounded by glass doors, has a lovely layout that blends vintage aesthetics with modern conveniences.

As Devi Sri Prasad savoured the delicious meals on the glass table, he couldn’t help but thank Chiranjeevi for the wonderful time and hospitality. He wrote on Instagram about the breakfast meeting, ” What a SUNDAY ThankU dear @chiranjeevikonidela sirrr for d lovely Breakfast and the Amazing time. U always make Us Feel Special !! Thats why U r always SUPER DUPER SPECIAL for Us !! Love U sirrr.”

Now let’s have a look into his lavish dining hall:

Every detail of this space is designed to impress, from the classic glass table garnished with delicious food to the modern lighting fixtures. Check out some other pictures of his home.



On the work front, Chiranjeevi is currently working on his upcoming project, ‘Bhola Shankar’. Devi Sri Prasad has multiple projects like Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Kanguva, and Pushpa: The Rule.