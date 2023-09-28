Latest News: Prabhas undergoes surgery, here’s his health update

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Prabhas, who has a big lineup of films, recently traveled to Europe for knee surgery. The injury reportedly dates back to the filming of Baahubali, and despite severe the pain, Prabhas had to delay proper care due to his work commitments.

This isn’t the first time, as he had previously undergone knee surgery, but his demanding work routine caused the pain to resurface.

And now, according to latest updates the actor has successfully undergone the surgery and is presently in the recovery phase. According to fresh reports, Prabhas is expected to rest in Europe for about a month. After his return to Hyderabad, he is reportedly planning to continue break in the comfort of his home for an additional 6 to 7 weeks.

Prabhas (Twitter)

Fans are sending their best wishes for a speedy recovery to the Baahubali star.

On the professional front, Prabhas has Salaar, Spirit, Raja Deluxe and Kalki 2898 AD in his kitty. He is also set to portray the role of Lord Shiva in Manchu Vishnu’s upcoming project, Kannappa.