Latest News: Prabhas undergoes surgery, here’s his health update

Prabhas is currently on a break and will be next seen in Salaar, Spirit, Raja Deluxe and Kalki 2898 AD

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th September 2023 2:49 pm IST
A farmhouse? Prabhas buys new property near Hyderabad
Prabhas (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Prabhas, who has a big lineup of films, recently traveled to Europe for knee surgery. The injury reportedly dates back to the filming of Baahubali, and despite severe the pain, Prabhas had to delay proper care due to his work commitments.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

This isn’t the first time, as he had previously undergone knee surgery, but his demanding work routine caused the pain to resurface.

And now, according to latest updates the actor has successfully undergone the surgery and is presently in the recovery phase. According to fresh reports, Prabhas is expected to rest in Europe for about a month. After his return to Hyderabad, he is reportedly planning to continue break in the comfort of his home for an additional 6 to 7 weeks.

MS Education Academy
Prabhas on medical leave for knee surgery: Details inside
Prabhas (Twitter)

Fans are sending their best wishes for a speedy recovery to the Baahubali star.

On the professional front, Prabhas has Salaar, Spirit, Raja Deluxe and Kalki 2898 AD in his kitty. He is also set to portray the role of Lord Shiva in Manchu Vishnu’s upcoming project, Kannappa.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th September 2023 2:49 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button