Latest: Salman Khan to not host Bigg Boss 17, who will replace?

According to the latest buzz, Bhaijaan will not be meeting Bigg Boss 17 housemates this week

Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: India’s most watched controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 is gearing up for another big and dramatic ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ which will be aired on Friday and Saturday. However, according to the latest updates, Salman Khan will not be hosting the upcoming WKW episodes.

Karan Johar To Host Bigg Boss 17

According to the latest buzz, Bhaijaan will not be meeting Bigg Boss 17 housemates this week. He is expected to return to his hosting duties next week. The reason behind Salman skipping the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar has not been disclosed yet.

Buzz has it that filmmaker Karan Johar, who hosted the debut season of Bigg Boss OTT, will be replacing Salman in the 7th week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Nominations and Eliminations Updates

Last week, Jigna Vora bid farewell to the show, after which 16 contestants are left in the competition. The seventh week nominations have already taken place stirring up a storm in the house. This week’s nomination process has left not one or two but a whopping 8 big contestants on the chopping block. They are —

  • Rinku Dhawan
  • Vicky Jain
  • KhanZaadi
  • Ankita Lokhande
  • Neil Bhatt
  • Mannara Chopra
  • Anurag Dobhal
  • Arun Srikanth Mashettey

Who do you think will get eliminated next? Comment below.

