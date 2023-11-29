Latest: Salman Khan to not host Bigg Boss 17, who will replace?

Mumbai: India’s most watched controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 is gearing up for another big and dramatic ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ which will be aired on Friday and Saturday. However, according to the latest updates, Salman Khan will not be hosting the upcoming WKW episodes.

Karan Johar To Host Bigg Boss 17

According to the latest buzz, Bhaijaan will not be meeting Bigg Boss 17 housemates this week. He is expected to return to his hosting duties next week. The reason behind Salman skipping the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar has not been disclosed yet.

Buzz has it that filmmaker Karan Johar, who hosted the debut season of Bigg Boss OTT, will be replacing Salman in the 7th week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Last week, Jigna Vora bid farewell to the show, after which 16 contestants are left in the competition. The seventh week nominations have already taken place stirring up a storm in the house. This week’s nomination process has left not one or two but a whopping 8 big contestants on the chopping block. They are —

Rinku Dhawan

Vicky Jain

KhanZaadi

Ankita Lokhande

Neil Bhatt

Mannara Chopra

Anurag Dobhal

Arun Srikanth Mashettey

