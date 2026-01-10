For city dwellers craving a break from traffic noise and concrete views, a new kind of weekend escape is quietly winning hearts.

In this latest write-up, Siasat.com explores this new place just a short drive from Hyderabad, Novae Glamp that offers something rare: the charm of camping with the comfort of a resort, and skies that sparkle far brighter than city nights.

Known as one of the first dedicated glamping and stargazing retreats near the city, it has quickly become a favourite among weekend explorers.

Stay in Style Amid Nature

Tucked away amid greenery near Bhongir, Novae Glamp invites guests to slow down and reconnect with nature. Instead of roughing it out, visitors can choose from stylish American tents, cozy tipis, hut-style tents, simple camping options, or suite rooms for those who prefer extra comfort. Each stay opens out to peaceful landscapes, fresh air, and postcard-worthy sunsets that melt into golden hour views. The setting feels thoughtfully designed to blend luxury with the outdoors.

Where the Night Sky Takes Centre Stage

As evening falls, the real magic begins. With minimal light pollution, the sky above Novae Glamp turns into a natural planetarium. Guests gather in open spaces, lying back to watch constellations appear one by one. On select nights, telescope sessions allow visitors to view the moon and planets up close. For many Hyderabadis used to starry skies only on phone screens, this experience feels quietly magical.

Bonfires, Games and Simple Joys

Novae Glamp is designed for more than silent retreats. Families, couples, and groups of friends can enjoy box cricket, badminton, table tennis, or human foosball throughout the day. As night sets in, bonfire gatherings bring people together over warm conversations and soft music under open skies. Children run freely on open grounds, while adults rediscover the pleasure of unhurried time. It is also pet-friendly, so furry companions are welcome too.

A Natural Setting for Celebrations

With wide open spaces and rustic backdrops, Novae Glamp is becoming a popular spot for intimate weddings, birthday gatherings, private parties, and corporate off-sites. The natural surroundings add warmth and character that indoor venues often lack.

Close to the City, Far from the Rush

Located about an hour’s drive from Hyderabad, Novae Glamp makes for an easy weekend escape. For those looking to trade honking horns for chirping crickets and neon lights for starlight, this retreat is a gentle reminder that sometimes the finest luxury is space, silence, and a sky full of stars.