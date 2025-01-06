Latest update on Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR’s new film

Hyderabad: Director Prashanth Neel, known for KGF and Salaar, is teaming up with Jr. NTR for a highly anticipated film. Fans have been waiting for years for this project, and now it’s finally set to begin in January 2025. The shoot will start in Karnataka with a grand action sequence.

What to Expect from the Movie

The film, tentatively titled Dragon, will be a high-budget action entertainer. Rukmini Vasanth, a rising star from the Kannada film industry, will play the female lead. Her natural acting skills make her a great addition to this pan-Indian project. Malayalam actors Tovino Thomas and Biju Menon are also part of the cast, promising strong performances.

This time, the earth will tremble under his reign! 🔥#NTRNeel will step onto the soil on January 9th, 2026 ❤️‍🔥



MAN OF MASSES @tarak9999 #PrashanthNeel @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) August 9, 2024

The music will be composed by Ravi Basrur, who created iconic soundtracks for KGF. With Prashanth Neel’s direction and Jr. NTR’s powerful screen presence, the movie is expected to set new standards in Indian cinema.

Busy Times for Jr. NTR

Before this movie, Jr. NTR is completing his role in War 2, a Bollywood action thriller with Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. The movie is set to release on August 15, 2025, and fans are excited to see NTR in a new avatar with negative shades.

After War 2, NTR will also reunite with director Koratala Siva for the second part of Devara, another big-budget project.

The Prashanth Neel-NTR movie might release in late 2026, given the time required for such a large-scale project. With a strong cast, a skilled director, and exciting action, this movie promises to be a massive hit.