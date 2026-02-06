Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are teaming up for Varanasi, a film that is being talked about as one of the most expensive projects in Indian cinema. Industry buzz claims the budget could be around Rs. 1300 crore. The film is expected to mix Indian culture with a large-scale adventure setup and science fiction elements.

Rajamouli’s Payment Buzz

A strong rumor says Rajamouli is not taking a fixed salary for this movie. Instead, he has reportedly taken the full overseas theatrical rights as his remuneration. Sources close to the team claim these rights could be valued at over Rs. 160 crore. Trade circles believe this is connected to Rajamouli’s strong global market after the international success of his earlier films.

Mahesh Babu’s Earnings Buzz

The same buzz suggests Mahesh Babu is not only acting in the film, but is also a partner in the project. If the film performs as expected, his earnings could reportedly reach Rs. 150 crore to Rs. 200 crore through profit share and returns. There is no official confirmation from the makers yet.

Cast and Story Notes

Reports also say Priyanka Chopra plays the female lead, with talk of a Rs. 30 crore to Rs. 40 crore deal. Some reports mention Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main antagonist. The story is said to include time travel and mythology, with an adventure backdrop.

Varanasi is expected to release worldwide on April 7, 2027.