Islamabad: Wahaj Ali, who has been on a winning streak with massive hits like Tere Bin, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Mein, and most recently Jinn Ki Shadi Unki Shadi, is gearing up for his next big project. As the ongoing drama nears its end in the first week of December, fans have been eagerly speculating about Wahaj’s next move and the wait is finally over.

Wahaj Ali’s upcoming Pakistani drama 2026

The Pakistani heartthrob is now set to appear in Mitti De Baway, opposite none other than superstar Mahira Khan. Yes, two of Pakistan’s most celebrated actors are officially coming together for the very first time, and social media has already gone into a frenzy over this fresh pairing.

Wahaj has reportedly begun shooting for the drama, which is being directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain of Khaie and Case No. 9 fame. Earlier, Haissam Hussain was attached to the project, but most recent updates confirm the director swap. The shoot is currently taking place in Punjab, with portions planned in Lahore and Multan.

Meanwhile, Mahira Khan is expected to join the set after completing promotions for her upcoming film Neelofar alongside Fawad Khan. Mitti De Baawey is penned by acclaimed writer Faiza Iftikhar, known for crafting heartfelt narratives and powerful characters.

While an official announcement is awaited, the drama is expected to premiere in January or February 2026, making it one of the most anticipated TV releases of the year.