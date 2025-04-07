Laughter Chefs 2: Know Nia Sharma’s reported per episode fees

Mumbai: Laughter Chefs Season 2 is currently one of the most-watched and talked-about reality shows on Indian television. With fans showering immense love, the makers have decided to extend the show.

While Abdu Rozik recently exited the show and was replaced by Karan Kundrra, now it’s Bigg Boss 17 star Mannara Chopra who has quit due to prior work commitments. Stepping into her shoes is none other than actress Nia Sharma.

Nia Sharma joins Laughter Chefs season 2

According to reports by India Forums, Nia, who was a part of Season 1, will be making a comeback as Sudesh Lehri’s partner once again. Fans loved their chemistry in the previous season, and their reunion is expected to add a fresh dose of entertainment.

Nia Sharma was also one of the highest-paid contestants last season. Her per episode fee is reportedly between Rs 1 to Rs 1.25 lakh per episode. Comparatively, Mannara Chopra was being paid between Rs 55,000 to Rs 75,000 per episode.

Laughter Chefs 2 continues to air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Colors. It hosted by ace comedian Bharti Singh and judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. The show features a fun mix of comedy and cooking by some of the biggest names from the entertainment world.

This season’s line-up includes more popular faces like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Rahul Vaidya, Sudesh Lehri, Rubina Dilaik, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel among others.