Laughter Chefs: How much is Bharti Singh’s salary per episode?

Mumbai: Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is currently one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television. It has been winning hearts with its unique blend of comedy and culinary competition. The show features celebrity duos like Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra, Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri, and Krushna Abhishek and Kashmeera Shah, all locking horns in a series of entertaining cooking battles.

The show is hosted by the popular comedian Bharti Singh and judged by renowned chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Bharti Singh’s Salary For Laughter Chefs

A key factor in the show’s success is Bharti Singh’s lively hosting. It is being said that Bharti, who is one of the highest paid comedians in India, is earning a handsome sum of Rs 10 to 12 lakhs per episode for her role in the show. Earlier, she used to charge Rs 5 to 7 lakhs. Bharti’s presence has undoubtedly added to the show’s appeal, making it a hit with viewers across the country.

Laughter Chefs has secured an unexpected rise in ratings, placing it among the Top 10 TV shows across all channels. The show’s success has led the producers to extend its run and adjust its airing schedule. As of August 1, 2024, Laughter Chefs now airs on Thursdays and Fridays at 10 PM.