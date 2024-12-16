Laughter Chefs season 2: Names of new rumoured celebs

Mumbai: Get ready for more laughs and delicious fun! The much-loved cooking-comedy show, Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited, is returning for Season 2, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. After the huge success of the first season, the makers are back with a fresh cast and plenty of surprises.

A Look Back at Season 1

Season 1 of Laughter Chefs was a massive hit, combining comedy with cooking challenges. Hosted by the hilarious Bharti Singh and the talented Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show featured stars like Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, and Karan Kundrra. Their funny moments and kitchen skills kept viewers hooked, making the show a fan favorite.

The first season ran until October and was replaced by Bigg Boss 18, but fans have been eagerly waiting for the next chapter.

What’s New in Season 2

Season 2 promises to be even more exciting with a fresh lineup of celebrities. Some of the rumored participants include:

– Rubina Dilaik, the Bigg Boss 15 winner

– Abdu Rozik, the internet sensation from Bigg Boss 16

– Elvish Yadav, a social media star and Bigg Boss OTT winner

– Abhishek Kumar, a rising star bringing fresh energy

The biggest surprise? Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat is in talks to join the show, which would add a touch of glamour.

Returning favorites like Bharti Singh, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Krushna Abhishek, and Sudesh Lehri are also expected to be part of the fun.

The shooting for Season 2 has already started, and the show is expected to replace Bigg Boss 18 in January 2025. Fans can look forward to kicking off the new year with laughs and entertainment.