Lava launches new 5G smartphone with 6.78-inch display, 8GB RAM

New Delhi: Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Thursday launched a new smartphone — Storm 5G, with a 6-78-inch display and 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone will be available in two colour variants — Gale Green and Thunder Black at a special introductory price of Rs 11,999 with select bank offers. It will go on sale starting December 28 on Amazon and the Lava e-store.

“The Lava Storm 5G is tailored to meet these demands head-on. With its MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, 8GB RAM, and a cutting-edge 50MP+8MP camera setup, the Storm 5G is not just a device; it’s a statement,” Sumit Singh, Product Head, Lava International Limited, said in a statement.

Also Read ShareChat lays off 200 employees to streamline its cost base

Storm 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080, boasting an AnTuTu score exceeding 4,20,000, providing seamless gaming performance due to its powerful processor. It comes with a segment-best 8GB RAM for a lag-free user experience that is expandable up to 16GB, making it a perfect companion for avid gamers, the company said.

It comes with 128GB storage, providing ample storage for games, apps, and multimedia content. The device features a large 17.22cm (6.78-inch) FHD+ IPS display along with a 120Hz refresh rate and Widevine L1 support that cut blur in animations, providing a crystal clear and lag-free viewing experience during gaming or while watching videos.

The smartphone boasts a premium glass back design, with a 50MP along with an 8MP Ultra Wide Dual Rear Camera and a 16MP front camera for a superior photography experience and selfies. It is equipped with a large 5000mAh battery for uninterrupted daily usage, supplemented by 33W Fast Charging.