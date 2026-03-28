LB, Gachibowli stadiums to be upgraded to international standards: CM

Hyderabad: LB Stadium and Gachibowli Stadium will soon be upgraded to international standards, making them the ideal sporting spots to host major sporting events in the future, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said.

He made the announcements at the Legislators’ Sports Meet in Hyderabad on Saturday, March 28.

“LB Stadium would be developed to global standards, while the Gachibowli Stadium would be upgraded to host international competitions. The Begumpet Hockey Ground will also be developed,” he said.

Accusing past negligence in promoting sports in Telangana, the Chief Minister expressed dismay over the use of the LB Stadium for political events by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. “The Congress government is committed to encouraging athletes and will provide incentives to those pursuing sports as a career,” he said.

He urged students to take up sports alongside academics and said initiatives such as the CM Cup are being organised to identify and nurture young talent.