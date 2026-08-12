Leaked: The Traitors 2 rumored winner name is here

Mumbai: Karan Johar has not even opened the palace doors to viewers yet, but the season’s most guarded secret may have already slipped out.

Just a day before The Traitors 2 premieres, a major winner leak has taken social media by storm. Reality show insider Mr Khabrii has claimed that popular television actress Krystle D’Souza has emerged as the winner of the second season.

However, the bigger twist came in the comments. When a user asked whether Krystle won as an Innocent or a Traitor, the page replied, “As a Traitor!!”

If the claim turns out to be true, Krystle may have successfully fooled the Innocents until the final stage of the game. Under the show’s format, if even one Traitor remains when the surviving contestants decide to end the game, the Traitor walks away with the prize pot.

But the finale picture remains slightly confusing. Other rumours circulating online claim that both Krystle D’Souza and Abhishek Malhan have won the season. It is currently unclear whether they were both Traitors, shared the victory under a twist or whether one of the leaks is inaccurate.

The makers have not officially confirmed the winner, Krystle’s secret role or any details about the finale.

Hosted by Karan Johar, The Traitors 2 features 21 celebrity contestants, including Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Malhan, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D’Souza. The season premieres on Prime Video on August 13, with new episodes arriving every Thursday.

If the leak is accurate, viewers will now watch Krystle’s every friendship, accusation and reaction differently. The alleged result may be out, but the real thrill will lie in discovering how she managed to deceive an entire palace