If you have ever been on Instagram, you have probably come across the adorable, pastel-colored mini cakes tucked neatly inside lunch boxes, also known as bento cakes. Originally popularised in South Korea, these small, aesthetic cakes have become a global trend, loved for their cute size, clean designs and personalised messages. Perfect for celebrations, it is no surprise that Hyderabad has also adopted this dessert.

And now, dessert lovers in the city can do more than just admire it. This weekend, The Cocoa Bean Co., an Instagram cloud bakery, is hosting a hands-on decorating workshop to help enthusiasts learn the art behind these charming cakes.

Cake decorating workshop in Hyderabad

Designed for beginners and hobby bakers, the session will guide participants through every step of decorating a bento cake- from achieving smooth frosting to practising essential piping techniques. The workshop promises a relaxed, interactive environment where attendees can ask questions, try different styles and get hands-on experience under expert guidance.

Participants will also take home a complete equipment kit that includes a turntable, palette knives, piping nozzles and other handy tools to continue practising at home. To top it off, each attendee will receive a certificate from The Cocoa Bean Co., making it an ideal pick for those looking to build skills.

“The workshop will also guide those looking to start a baking business. This will include vendors’ information, marketing tips and support for 6 months after the workshop,” Nida Khan, founder of The Cocoa Bean Co., tells Siasat.com.

This isn’t new territory for Nida Khan, who has been hosting workshops for the past three years, conducting a range of sessions that include cake decoration, cupcake decorating parties, comprehensive 4-day workshops and also one-on-one personalised training.

All details

Where? Lakdikapul, Hyderabad

When? November 30, 2025

Timing- 3 pm to 5 pm

Fees- Rs. 2500

So, whether you are planning to start a home-baking venture or simply want a creative weekend experience, this workshop promises a fun, hands-on introduction to the world of bento cakes. And the best part? It is right in the heart of the city.